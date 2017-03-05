Visions of Alt-Berlin in “Man in the High Castle”

But pause the show for a moment (use the space bar — it’s a shortcut): now is the time in the article when we need to stop admiring all these impressive designs and instead reflect on what we are seeing and what it really means.

For starters, to conclude that Speer devised ambitious, albeit unimplemented, plans for the improvement of Berlin would be a dangerous mis-characterization, in two ways. Firstly, he did not so much envision “fixing” Berlin as utterly destroying it and rebuilding a new city in its place, like a Phoenix rising or some similar deranged Nazi metaphor. As Hitler plotted to destroy the world in order to usher in a new Third Reich, Speer made plans for a total war on the city and people of Berlin in order to achieve his perfect vision.

Secondly, it would be wrong to conclude that Speer only planned this assault. Although he constructed little, he spent years making destructive “progress” in the early stages of his scorched-earth campaign. In 1937 Hitler named Speer General Building Inspector for the Reich Capital and granted him extraordinary powers, which he used to demolish entire neighborhoods and forcibly relocate thousands of residents at a pace that would have made Robert Moses jealous: urban renewal on an insane scale. Jewish families were moved to concentration camps to make room for other dislocated Berliners whose homes were bulldozed, in a sickening game of cascading misery. All urban planners have a responsibility to remember these aspects of the master-builder’s tenure, and to be aware of the sad parallels with our own planning history.

So complete were Speer’s plans for destruction that he would joke, when Allied bombers had a particularly successful night, that they were doing his job for him. Had Germany’s eventual loss not occurred (and the city’s underlying sandy soils been more conducive to supporting his proposed buildings — he still had some technical issues to work through), he would surely have demolished even more of the old city, including the Reichstag and the Brandenburg Gate.

And to what end? Here, too, one is reminded of Moses. As described in an excellent article in the Guardian:

Architects and urban planners who have analysed [Speer’s planned] city in recent years claim it would probably have been nightmarish to live in: hostile to pedestrians, who would regularly have be sent underground to cross streets, and with a chaotic road system, as Speer’s did not believe in traffic lights or trams. Citizens would have been made to feel variously impressed and inhibited by the towering structures around them.

Even more chilling, Speer actually contemplated the destruction of his own beautiful creations 1000 years in the future, expounding his Ruinenwerttheorie–a “theory of ruin value” — for the architectural monuments he designed, a sort of perverted death-cult in stone, the city as mausoleum.

But beyond this historical context, there is a deeper, ideological problem with Speer’s vision for Berlin. As documented in his extensive plans and brought to life by Amazon Studios for us to contemplate, the cityscape of Welthauptstadt Germania is stunning. And “stunning” is the desired effect: as with other art forms (film and music come to mind), Hitler subscribed to a certain “shock-and-awe” school of architectural design (hence the obsession with scale, permanence, and order); the effect is to render the individual meaningless and elevate the state above all else. (Interestingly, designers fretted over how to ensure that the Führer himself would not be diminished by the scale of these monumental works: in the days before Jumbotron screens, how could a crowd of 180,000 even see the man speaking, especially one who was only three inches taller than Napoleon?)

But perhaps we need to feel the shock and try to push back on the awe: even if these structures are glorious, do we endorse the beliefs they embody? And is it possible to separate the two? Just as is true for the music of Carl Orff and the films of Leni Reifenstahl, Albert Speer’s architecture is inextricably linked to fascist ideology — and this is more than just guilt by association. In all three these cases, the artists may have been masters of their respective crafts, but their crafts were designed to unleash extremely powerful emotions and used to incite equally dangerous actions. The techniques and tools they perfected are incredibly effective: they seem to have hit upon certain universals rules of aesthetics — certain ideal forms — that just work.

Even more problematically, the techniques of fascist architecture (or music or film or graphic design) may in fact be so powerful that they transcend history and even geo-politics: this is not just a “Nazi problem” we can relegate to the past. These tools work for fascists, but non-fascists are tempted to use them as well. As Dietmar Schirmer has noted, much of the best architecture from the period — whether in Berlin, Paris, or Washington, DC — employs the “Stripped Classicism” favored by Speer. (Schirmer also cites the more recent controversy over the WWII Memorial on the Washington Mall: some critics charge that in attempting to capture a “1940s style,” the designers have essentially created a “fascist-looking” American memorial.) Further complicating the story, the influence actually runs in multiple directions: in addition to admiring Haussmann’s Paris and classical Rome, Speer was a big fan of L’Enfant’s monumental plan for Washington, DC — so where are the roots of the problem?.

The fear here, or course, is not a superficial one. As McLuhan reminded us, the medium is the message, and we therefore risk ingesting a bit of fascism in our diet every time we benefit from these techniques. As a wise friend once quipped, “There are two kinds of people: those who feel that all parades are a little bit fascist, and fascists.”

Anarchists, situationists, insurgent resistance cells, hippies, lovers, dreamers, mystics, poets, and other avowed counter-culture anti-fascists have long struggled with this challenge: Can we use the tools of fascism without being fascist ourselves? Is there such a thing as “anti-propaganda propaganda” or an un-monumental monument? And what should a truly democratic capital look like? (These last questions are left as an exercise for the reader.)

From the author: As an antidote to Speer’s visions and “Man in the High Castle,” I recommend a palette-cleansing viewing of Walther Ruttman’s 1927 film, Berlin: Symphony of a Great City, which showcases Weimar Berlin, before Hitler. Sadly, the delightful cuckoo-clockwork city he depicts was doubly destroyed by both sides during the war — but we can still speculate about this alternative world that wasn’t, a more pleasant alt-alt-history.